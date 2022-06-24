YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.68 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,638 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31.

