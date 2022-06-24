First Command Bank Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Command Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Hernani LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $189.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

