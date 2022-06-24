iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Position Lessened by First Command Bank

First Command Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $19.37 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.