YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 565 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,771,000 after purchasing an additional 153,070 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $224.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.23. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

