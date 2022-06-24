YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 10,093 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,657,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $123,354,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,298,000 after purchasing an additional 713,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after purchasing an additional 400,777 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

