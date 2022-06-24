YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.28 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,020,759,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $380.13 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

