Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $32,237,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $424.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $411.39 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $476.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.08.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $668.74.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

