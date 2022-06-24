YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.47 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,287,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 132,207 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after buying an additional 107,207 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average is $101.42. The company has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

