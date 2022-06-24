YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX opened at $117.31 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.34 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 84.27%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.