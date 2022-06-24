Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 142 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Illumina by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Illumina by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 136 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,183 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.92.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $193.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

