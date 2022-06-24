First Command Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

First Command Bank reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $56.41 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $74.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.73.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.948 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

