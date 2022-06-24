Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 166 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU opened at $146.13 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $209.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

