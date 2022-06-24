Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 35 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,289.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,367.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,491.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,932.75.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.