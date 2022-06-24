Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,691 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $146.35 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.05.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

