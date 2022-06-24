CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere Sells 11,438 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CRWD opened at $174.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.39 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.