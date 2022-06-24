CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz Sells 71,528 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $174.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.39 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
