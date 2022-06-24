CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz Sells 71,528 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $174.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.39 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 32.0% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 28.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,394,000 after buying an additional 107,037 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.