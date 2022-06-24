CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 8,713 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.40 and a 200-day moving average of $186.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 32.0% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $797,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 28.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,394,000 after buying an additional 107,037 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

