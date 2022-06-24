Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

ABBV stock opened at $149.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.37. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

