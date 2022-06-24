Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 821.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.0% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.4% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $698.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $829.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,022.73. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.37 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,649.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

