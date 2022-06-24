Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $366.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.02 and its 200 day moving average is $397.09. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.22.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

