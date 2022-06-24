Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 42,115 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

