Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $698,000 Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SRLN opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

