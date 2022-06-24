Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 131.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.87.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $181.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

