Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $142,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 34.8% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 30,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 306.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 113,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 85,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 38.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

O stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

