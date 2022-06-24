Webster Bank N. A. Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.62. The company has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

