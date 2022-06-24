Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,253.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,302.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,600.01.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

