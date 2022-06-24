Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,835 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,835 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316,893 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,076.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,185,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $91,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $29.57 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

