Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lowered by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,842 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 31,958 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.4% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $196.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $373.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

