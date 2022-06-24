XXEC Inc. Sells 322 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

XXEC Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 5.7% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.
About Visa (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
