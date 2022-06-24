Grassi Investment Management Buys 410 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,704 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.8% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

