McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $675,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $176.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

