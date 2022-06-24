McGuire Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SMH opened at $207.42 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $201.06 and a 52-week high of $318.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.