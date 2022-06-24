McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 53,824 Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Global X FinTech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,946,000 after purchasing an additional 82,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after buying an additional 110,127 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 320,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after buying an additional 110,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 266,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares during the period.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Shares of FINX stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $53.07.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.