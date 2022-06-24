McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 42 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $239.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.00 and a 200-day moving average of $281.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $227.97 and a 52-week high of $327.81.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.