McGuire Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.13% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43.

