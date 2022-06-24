McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF accounts for 1.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 2.59% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,462,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSW stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.04. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

