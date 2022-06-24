Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,031 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,874 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.6% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $185.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

