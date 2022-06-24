Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys Shares of 2,494 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.21 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.63.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

