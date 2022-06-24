Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in CSX were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank grew its stake in CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

