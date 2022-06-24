Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Increased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

NYSE:JCI opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

