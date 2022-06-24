Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR opened at $78.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

