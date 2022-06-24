Addenda Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after buying an additional 694,556 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $168,964,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $209.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.75. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.23.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

