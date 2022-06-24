Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $243.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.95. The firm has a market cap of $180.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

