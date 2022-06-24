Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 720 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $59.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

