Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 44,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $99.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.03. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $92.83 and a 52 week high of $149.04.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

