Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases Shares of 4,000 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,351,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 325,695 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 103.68%.

In other news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CQP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

