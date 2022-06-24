Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,506 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.15% of Sonoco Products worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of SON opened at $55.02 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -502.55%.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.