Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 763.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,149 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Suncor Energy by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 753,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,744,000 after acquiring an additional 179,359 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 195,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

