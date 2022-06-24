Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Cut by Analyst

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SITE. Barclays dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.86.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $108.77 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average of $169.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,019,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $192,495,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,472,000 after buying an additional 24,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,848,000 after buying an additional 265,954 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.