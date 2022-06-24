Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Generac by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Generac by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.19.

Shares of GNRC opened at $221.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.33.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

